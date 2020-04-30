Indian police deny bodies of martyred youth to families in IOK

Thousands attend funerals in absentia in Shopian, Pulwama

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers in absentia of three youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

The troops martyred two youth on Tuesday and one on Wednesday and destroyed several houses during cordon and search operationS in the area at Melhora in Zainapora area of Shopian district.

As the Indian police took into custody the dead bodies of the martyred youth and didn’t hand over them to their families, at lease two thousand people offered funeral prayers in absentia for the slain youth at Melhora in Zainapora area of Shopian district. They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

People also held funeral prayers in absentia for another martyred youth, Bilal Ahmed, in Narbal area of Pulwama district. Bilal Ahmed along with two other youth was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Qazigund area of Kulgam district on Monday.

Indian police used brute force and fired teargas shells on participants of the funerals. The police had buried the dead bodies at Sheeri in Baramulla district, denying the families to perform the last rituals of the slain youth.

It is worth mentioning here that the Indian authorities in quite violation of the international laws, have started a new practice of burying the bodies of the martyred youth secretly at faraway places in unmarked graves in the territory. The decision in this regard has been taken in view of massive participation of the locals in the funerals of the martyrs. The move comes as the authorities believe that the funerals of the youth further incite anti-India sentiments, which might trigger another 2016-like uprising in Kashmir.

