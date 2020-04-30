IOK authorities oppose restoration of 4G services

New Delhi, April 30 (KMS): The authorities of occupied Kashmir have opposed the restoration of the 4G internet services in the territory even as the demand for the restoration of the connectivity is growing amid fast spreading coronavirus.

In their reply to the Indian Supreme Court regarding the ban on 4G internet, the occupation authorities said, right to access internet is not a fundamental right and the administration can curtail the freedom of speech and the right to trade through internet.

The administration of occupied Kashmir told the apex court that the ban was aimed at protecting the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

The submissions were made in response to a plea filed by Foundation for Media Professionals seeking restoration of 4G internet services in the territory in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The occupation authorities extended the ban on the high speed internet on Monday (April 27) till May 11.

It is to mention here that Narendra Modi-led Indian government had suspended the internet and mobile phone services in occupied Kashmir on August 05, 2019 when it revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under lockdown. Although, the Indian government claims that landline phones and 2G internet services have been restored in the occupied territory but the residents continue to suffer immensely due to absence of prepaid mobile and 4G internet connectivity, particularly after the outbreak of coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc across the world.

Hurriyat leaders, political activists and several international organizations working for rights of common people and journalists including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Reporters Without Borders and Committee to Protect Journalists have time and again demanded restoration of 4G internet services in occupied Kashmir to help the residents of occupied Kashmir to deal with an unprecedented situation caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

