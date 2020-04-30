JNU student Sharjeel Imam booked under draconian UAPA

New Delhi, April 30 (KMS): The Delhi Police have charged Jawaharlal Nehru University student, Sharjeel Imam, under draconian law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in connection with protests near Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year against anti-minorities, particularly anti-Muslim, citizenship laws.

The amended UAPA allows the Indian government to label individuals as terrorists and empowers more the officers of India’s National Investigation Agency to probe cases. A person charged under the UAPA can be jailed for up to seven years.

The Delhi Police had earlier charged Sharjeel Imam with sedition, accusing him of promoting enmity between groups and instigating riots. He is in police custody since January, this year.

Imam’s lawyer, Ahmad Ibrahim, in a media interview said that they would take appropriate legal action in the matter. “The police have added UAPA provisions on the 88th day [of arrest] with the intention of keeping him jail for a longer time,” he said.

The PhD student at the JNU’s Centre for Historical Studies, Sharjeel Imam was arrested by Delhi Police’s crime branch from Jehanabad area of Indian state of Bihar on January 28, this year, in connection with his speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University against anti-Muslims citizenship laws.

