Killing of youth by Indian troops in IOK flayed

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi has strongly condemned the killing of youth, destruction of property and other acts of oppression by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan.

Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi in a statement issued in Srinagar has said that even during the holy month of Ramadan, Indian forces continued to carry out atrocities and killings in occupied Kashmir.

He denounced in the strongest terms the Indian oppression against freedom-loving people and destruciton of their properties. He said that during the so-called crackdowns and operations, unarmed people are subjected to immense cruelty and violence. Indian forces kill youth and blow up residential houses, which is condemnable, he added.

He deplored that the Indian forces, to fulfill their aggressive intentions, continued to carry out acts of oppression and killings even during the holy month of Ramadan but the people of Kashmir would strongly resist it.

Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi said that the people of Kashmir would never accept the slavery and military occupation of India over Kashmir and would continue their peaceful and democratic struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

He appealed to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to stop the grave human rights violations by Indian forces in the occupied territory and to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Like this: Like Loading...