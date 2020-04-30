Naqash appeals world to save IOK people from Indian onslaught

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, has urged the world powers and champions of human rights to save Kashmiris from Indian onslaught.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said that besides unleashing death and destruction in occupied Kashmir, India was continuously depriving the Kashmiri people of their basic human rights including political, social, economic and religious freedoms.

He said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute posed a serious threat to the world peace and as such needed to be resolved without any further delay according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Yousuf Naqash paid glowing tributes to the recently martyred youth and said that the people of Kashmir were indebted to the unparalleled sacrifices of the youth who were rendering their precious lives for the Kashmir cause.

He also hailed the recent report released by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on India, adding that the document was based on facts and should serve as an eye-opener for the world.

Like this: Like Loading...