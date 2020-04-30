Pakistani, Kashmiri diaspora urged to highlight human rights abuses in IOK

Muzaffarabad, April 30 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has called upon federal government officials, leaders of national parties and the Kashmiri community settled abroad to gear up their efforts to apprise the international community of the fast deteriorating human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) and India.

Talking to Pakistani nationals and the community leaders through a video link conference, he said that India is promulgating law to facilitate the Hindus to purchase lands in Occupied Kashmir and expel the Kashmiri people from their own homeland.

He said that India has been speedily implementing a plan since August 5 last year under which vast areas of state lands in Kashmir are being allotted to fanatics of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) under the label of construction of hospitals and setting up of industrial units.

This strategy, he maintained, is actually part of India’s plan to turn Occupied Kashmir into the headquarters of RSS in order to eliminate the Muslim culture and the Islamic entity of the region.

The AJK president regretted that only the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had protested against the heinous anti-Muslim plan of India, while regrettably six international human rights organisations have just demanded the release of political activists languishing in Indian prisons and they have not taken any notice of the domicile law imposed by New Delhi in IOK.

Expressing concern over the double lockdown being faced by the Kashmiri people in the occupied valley, President Masood said that the Indian army has already killed many Kashmiri men, women and children under the garb of lockdown imposed in August last year, and now under the lockdown enforced because of coronavirus, medical treatment and other facilities are being denied to the people so that they die of the infectious virus.

“The lives of all Kashmiri political prisoners detained in the Indian jails are in danger because of unhygienic conditions there.”

He said that the Modi government has turned Kashmir issue into a clash of civilisations expanding to Indian Muslims. However, the Gulf states have now “risen up to protect the rights of Indian Muslims now”.

The AJK president appealed to the federal government and the Kashmiri community abroad to write direct letters to the UN Secretary General, UN human rights council and the International Committee of Red Cross, and send messages through social media to inform the world community about the plight of Kashmiri people.

About the coronavirus situation in Azad Kashmir, he said that due to timely measures, effective lockdown and cooperation of the various strata of life, the situation is under full control by the government, and special attention is being paid to the treatment of infected people. “That is why no life has been lost in the liberated territory so far.”

Like this: Like Loading...