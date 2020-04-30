PM urges Int’l community to take cognizance of Indian war crimes in IOK

Islamabad, April 30 (KMS): Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has said Modi Government of India, with its fascist Hindutva Supremacist RSS-driven ideology, continues its war crimes in occupied Kashmir under cover of COVID-19 pandemic.

Imran Khan in a tweet said that the Modi regime was violating Fourth Geneva Convention by continuing its genocide of Kashmiris and by attempting to change demography in occupied Kashmir, which is a territory recognized as disputed by the United Nations.

The Prime Minister urged the international community to take cognizance of these war crimes by India in violations of 4th Geneva Convention and international humanitarian laws.

