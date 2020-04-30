Solidarity expressed with families of Shopian martyrs

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir People’s League (JKPL), Molvi Ahmed Rather and Chief Organizer, Prof. Ahmed Sheikh visited the houses of the Shopian martyrs and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Molvi Ahmed Rather and Prof. Ahmed Sheikh addressing mourners on the occasion said that no world power could stop the Kashmiri people from raising their voice for their birthright to self-determination till complete success.

They deplored that India had been subjugating the people of occupied Kashmir for the last seven decades by unleashing oppression causing loss of life and property to every household. However, he reiterated that no Kashmiri was ready to live with India.

Molvi Ahmed Rather and Prof. Ahmed Sheikh said that the Kashmiri people and their leadership and people had pledged to continue their struggle till liberation of Kashmir and would not allow the blood of Kashmiri martyrs to go waste. The mission of the martyrs will continue till success, they maintained.

