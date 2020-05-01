Pakistan expresses concern over India’s targeting of Kashmiri youth

Islamabad, May 01 (KMS): Pakistan has said that Indian forces are particularly targeting Kashmiri youth in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) under the garb of so-called cordon and search operations.

In her opening remarks during her weekly media briefing here on Thursday, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in April alone 29 innocent Kashmiris were martyred including seven since the onset of Ramazan.

She said harassment and intimidation of Kashmiri journalists has further intensified under the notorious and unlawful acts. She said the Indian occupied forces are completely allowed to operate with impunity in the Occupied Kashmir under draconian laws such as Public Safety Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

The spokesperson called upon India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate all acts of deliberate ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary. She also urged the Indian side to allow United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

She said Pakistan categorically rejects Indian allegations of infiltration attempts and unfounded claims of targeting launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC). She said these repeated Indian allegations are aimed at diverting world attention from India’s state terrorism and the grave human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

She expressed the hope that the international community will take due cognizance and urge India to reverse about the BJP government’s systematic campaign to demonize Muslims by holding them responsible for the spread of Coronavirus, which is fraught with risks for the safety and security of India’s minorities, particularly Muslims, and for their fundamental rights and freedoms.

The FO spokesperson said voices from within India and around the world continue to condemn the increasing wave of BJP-inspired hate crimes against minorities. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom in its annual report has once again placed India into its list of ‘Country of Particular Concern’ for engaging in and tolerating systematic, ongoing and egregious religious freedom violations. The report has highlighted that the Indian government “allowed violence against minorities and their houses of worship to continue with impunity, and also engaged in and tolerated hate speech and incitement to violence.

