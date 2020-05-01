Troops launch massive search operation in Handwara

Srinagar, May 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops launchd a massive cordon and search operation in Handwara town, today.

The troops cordoned off Rajwar area of the town and launched searches. The operation launched by the personnel of 21 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of Indian police continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the troops also continued violent military operations in Bandipora, Kupwara, Baramulla, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam and Pulwama areas of the Kashmir Valley and Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region.

