2 youth martyred, protesters injured in Pulwama

APHC concerned over surge in Indian brutalities in IOK

Srinagar, May 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Dangerpora area of Pulwama district, today.

The troops also destroyed a residential house by using explosive material. People took to streets and staged forceful anti-India demonstrations in the area. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters. Dozens of youth were injured, some of them critically, in the brutal actions of the forces’ personnel. The troops have also launched a similar operation in Chanjmulla area of Kupwara district. Illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the martyred Kashmiri youth.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep concern over the surge in the killing of youth, destruction of residential houses and other human rights violations by Indian troops in every nook and corner of the territory. He deplored that even in the holy month of Ramadan, the trigger-happy troops continue their aggressive and repressive operations in the territory and are massacring the innocent people particularly youth. He appealed to the UN Secretary General, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the freedom and justice-loving nations of the world to come forward in a big way and help resolve the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective and according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people to stop further bloodshed of the Kashmiris.

Senior journalist and political commentator, Gowhar Geelani, in an interview in Srinagar said India wants to establish the peace of a graveyard in the territory by silencing indigenous voices and demonstrating a false sense of normalcy. Gowhar Geelani, who was recently booked by Indian police for his writings and posts on social media, said the people of Kashmir have not accepted the changes that New Delhi brought in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, an analytical report released, today, by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, said that the RSS-backed fascist Modi government was practically implementing in phased manner its settler-colonial plan in occupied Kashmir on the Israeli pattern to deprive the Kashmiris of their identity and homeland, thus turning Kashmir into another Palestine. It said the Modi government extended several federal laws in occupied Kashmir and has now granted domicile status to 300,000 Hindus in Jammu, in gross violation of the UN resolutions and the international law. The report said that the communal Modi regime started its nefarious plan on August 05, last year, by repealing Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that granted special status and rights to occupied Kashmir and its residents.

