APHC concerned over surge in indian brutalities in IOK

Srinagar, May 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed deep concern over the surge in the killing of youth, destruction of residential houses and other human rights violations by Indian troops in every nook and corner of the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that even in the holy month of Ramadan, the trigger-happy troops continue their aggressive and repressive operations in the territory and are massacring the innocent people particularly youth.

He said, the inhuman acts of the Indian forces’ personnel show that they have no respect for humanity. He said that at the movement the people of occupied Kashmir were extremely worried due to the deaths caused by the coronavirus and the lockdown imposed by the Indian authorities in the territory. He said that when thousands of people around the world were dying every day due to the virus and India itself was in big trouble due to the spread of the deadly infection, even then its rulers didn’t realize how to protect humanity in this grim situation.

The APHC spokesman said that the Kashmiri people had been demanding of India for the last seven decades to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully on permanent basis by holding plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under the UN auspices to allow the Kashmiris to decide their fate by themselves. However, he deplored that the Indian rulers under the arrogance of power continue their repressive policies and have given a free hand to the occupational forces to commit the killing of the Kashmiris.

The spokesman said, even in the holy month of Ramadan, Indian forces are shedding the blood of freedom-loving Kashmiris by using their aggressive intentions and are committing the worst kind of human rights violations in the occupied territory. He said that Muslims during Ramadan hold special prayers but Indian forces had besieged the occupied territory and not allowing the people to perform their religious obligations and had made their life miserable. He strongly condemned the colonial policies of the India and the repressive actions of its troops in occupied Kashmir.

The spokesman appealed to the UN Secretary General, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the freedom and justice-loving nations of the world to come forward in a big way and help resolve the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective and according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He also urged the world human rights organizations including Amnesty International and Asia Watch to fulfill their responsibilities to save the Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

