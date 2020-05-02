COVID-19: 122 CRPF men from Delhi-based battalion test positive

New Delhi, May 02 (KMS): The number of coronavirus affected personnel in a New Delhi-based battalion of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has risen to 122.

Reports said the men belong to the 31st battalion of the paramilitary, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III area of the Indian capital that has been entirely sealed after the huge numbers of the COVID-19 infection started building up over the last few days.

“A total of 122 troops of this battalion have tested positive for the virus. Results for over 100 more are awaited,” Press Trust of India quoted a senior official as having said.

The personnel are admitted to an isolation facility of the Delhi government at Mandoli.

Twelve troops had tested positive on Friday while a 55-year-old Sub-Inspector of this unit had succumbed to the disease early this week.

These huge numbers in a single battalion (of over 1,000 troopers) has rung alarm bells in the establishment.

