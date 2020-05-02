Delhi minority commission’s chief slapped with sedition charges

New Delhi, May 02 (KMS): Delhi Police have filed a sedition case against the Chairman of Delhi Minority Commission, Zafarul Islam Khan, for his posts and remarks on the social media.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police registered the FIR on the complaint of a Vasant Kunj resident. The complaint came to the Lodhi Colony office of the Special Cell, after the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Safdarjung Enclave) forwarded it.

An FIR was registered even as Khan apologised and removed the “controversial post.”

According to the FIR, Zafarul Islam Khan has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

He on April 28 had posted comments on his Facebook page. “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynching and riots.The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche,” Khan had written on Facebook.

However, the Delhi Minorities Commission’s chief on Friday had apologised for his remark. He also removed the ‘controversial’ post from the social media.

Meanwhile, a group of NGOs and citizens has issued a statement in solidarity with Zafarul Islam Khan which condemned the media trial targeting him.

The statement demanded legal action against those who are distorting Khan’s Facebook post and spreading false propaganda against him.

