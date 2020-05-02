Gandapur urges world to protect rights of Indian Muslims, people of IOK

Islamabad, May 02 (KMS): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has urged the world community to come forward for protection of rights of Indian Muslims and the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a statement, he said the so-called secular face of India stands exposed before the international community.

The Minister said the international media was exposing the extremist face of India. He said India is now being recognized in the world as a Hindu extremist country. He said that with each passing day, India is touching dangerous level of extremism.

