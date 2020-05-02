India intensifies its crackdown in IOK amid pandemic

Srinagar, May 02 (KMS): As the world remains consumed with containing the coronavirus pandemic and the severe economic fallout, India has spotted an opportunity for another round of repression against the people of occupied Kashmir, who had already been reeling from the harsh aftereffects of over eight months long military lockdown, says an article published in the Washington Post.

It was said in the article that by initiating gunfights with guerrilla fighters, jailing people for going to buy food and medicine, bringing charges against journalists, and beating doctors, paramedics and municipal workers, India was tightening its grip on Kashmir, seizing on pandemic measures to prevent a surge of resistance to its rule.

On the other hand, the number of coronavirus affected personnel in a New Delhi-based battalion of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force has risen to 122. Reports said the men belong to the 31st battalion of the paramilitary, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III area of the Indian capital that has been entirely sealed after the huge numbers of the COVID-19 infection started building up over the last few days.

Delhi Police Special Cell has filed a sedition case against the Chairman of Delhi Minority Commission, Zafarul Islam Khan, for his remarks on the social media wherein he criticized the anti-Muslims policies of the Modi government. An FIR was registered even as Khan apologised and removed the “controversial post”.

Like this: Like Loading...