India involved in bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris living on both sides of LoC: AJK PM

Muzaffarabad, May 02 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that Indian occupant forces were actively involved in the bloodbath of the unarmed and innocent Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

Addressing a congregation in Muzaffarabad, he said that despite the global coronavirus pandemic and the holy month of the Ramazan, Indian armed forces were committing worst atrocities and repression on the defenseless Kashmiris, said news release.

The Prime Minister said that India has crossed all limits of brutalities and targeting the civilians on both sides of LoC.

“World community must take serious notice of the Indian atrocities on the Kashmiris in Occupied Valley, targeting civilian population residing alongside the LOC and sheer violations of international laws”, Haider urged.

He said India must be held accountable for its crimes against humanity and serious action should be taken against it.

Raja Farooq Haider appealed masses to take all possible care of the poor and destitute around them.

“Such extraordinary situation demands us to scarify and help the deserving people living among us rather than spending on the Eid shopping”, he added.

He urged masses to maximum pray to the Almighty Allah for His forgiveness and mercy on the human-beings.

