Srinagar, May 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Dangerpora area of the district. The troops also destroyed a residential house by using explosive material in the area.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

