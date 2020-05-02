Samad Inqilabi pays tributes to martyred Kashmiri youth

Srinagar, May 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, has paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth who recently martyred by Indian troops.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the Indian authorities’ decision not to hand over the bodies of the martyred youth to their families, calling it a grave violation of human rights. He said the youth who sacrifice their lives for a great cause are the real heroes of Kashmiris.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi said that India was ruthlessly massacring innocent Kashmiri youth under the guise of coronavirus lockdown and was not handing over their bodies to their families.

He said that the best way to pay homage to the martyred youth was to continue their mission till it reaches its logical conclusion. He said that every tyrant was destined to failure and even the worst tyrant in occupied Kashmir, India, would have to face failure and defeat.

