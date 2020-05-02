Tributes paid to Qazi Khalid on his martyrdom anniversary

Islamabad, May 02 (KMS): Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Mohammad Imran, has paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Mohammad Arafat alias Qazi Khalid on his martyrdom anniversary.

Indian troops martyred Qazi Khalid along with his eight companions on May 2 in 2002.

Qazi Mohammad Imran in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Shaheed Qazi Khalid was a bold and courageous mujahid. He added that Qazi Khalid had joined the liberation movement when he was only 14 years old and fought against the Indian army for four years. He pointed out that on several occasions, the Indian Army offered Qazi Khalid to surrender but he refused.

Shaheed Qazi Khalid was the younger brother of liberation leader, Qazi Muhammad Irshad.

Qazi Imran deplored that the entire world was fighting coronavirus but India was shedding blood of oppressed people in occupied Kashmir. He appealed to the United Nations to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

