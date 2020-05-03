APHC-AJK holds anti-India protest in Islamabad

Islamabad, May 03 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club, Islamabad, on the occasion of World Press Freedom day, today.

The purpose of the protest was to draw the attention of the United Nations and other international human rights organisations towards the cruelties on the journalists of occupied Kashmir by Indian forces.

Addressing on the occasion, Hurriyat leaders deplored that in occupied Kashmir, the Indian government was harassing journalists and people associated with journalism through black laws.

They said that it had become a routine of the occupation authorities to impose curbs on media and silence eminent journalists by applying one tactic or the other. They pointed out that so far several journalists have been charge-sheeted under infamous Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in occupied Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders said that India had imposed ban on media including social media to keep the world unaware of its atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

They urged the world community to put pressure on India to stop harassment of journalists in occupied Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders were holding placards with slogans against India and in favour of Kashmiri journalists.

