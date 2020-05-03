Islamophobia attracts negative attention abroad: Tharoor

New Delhi, May 03 (KMS): Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor asserting that incidents and comments against Muslims in India are bound to attract negative reactions abroad has urged the Modi government to change the domestic reality instead of making attempts to do damage control through making contacts with Arab rulers.

While referring to India’s criticism in the Arab states over rising Islamophobia in India, Tharoor in a media interview in New Delhi said, “What matters is not what the government says but how it is perceived because of what it does, or let others do.” He added that the Modi government had shamefully failed to curb the appalling behaviour of many of its most rabid supporters, including some in high positions.

“Let us not forget that ….the latest remark from a BJP MLA in UP telling people not to buy vegetables from a Muslim vendor,” Tharoor said. His remarks were an apparent reference to comments made by Indian minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, and the recent controversy triggered by Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Suresh Tewari who asked people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors.

In an interview to PTI, Tharoor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, throughout the last six years, been too slow to condemn his party’s bigotry and had condoned overt expressions of Islamophobia from his own camp.”

“The attitude that India loves Muslims so long as they are outside India, but insults them at home, is not tenable in a world of instant global communications. The mounting number of incidents and statements against Muslims in India was bound to attract negative attention abroad,” the former Indian minister said.

His remarks came in the backdrop of angry reactions from UAE royal princess, Kuwait government and other leading citizens from various Arab countries after some people blamed Muslims for spreading COVID-19 in several parts of India following a spurt in coronavirus cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

Also, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) recently accused India of Islamophobia. Responding to the criticism in Gulf nations and by the OIC, Tharoor said the backlash is not surprising.

Like this: Like Loading...