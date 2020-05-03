‘Journalist community faces enormous difficulties in IOK’

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that under the international law, every journalist has the right to be free to carry out journalistic responsibilities, but despite this freedom of the press, the journalist community faces enormous difficulties in the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar on the occasion of World Press Day, today, said that the journalist community of occupied Kashmir was facing immense difficulties and suffering in the presence of millions of Indian forces.

The spokesman said that due to the outrage of the Indian forces, many journalists in the territory had lost their lives till date and during the protests or clashes between the protesters and the Indian forces, the journalist community was being targeted by the forces personnel. He said that journalists were beaten, stripped of their equipment and threatened to prevent them from reporting brutal violence against unarmed people by forces personnel. He said that the journalist community of Kashmir was facing immense difficulties due to lingering Kashmir dispute.

The spokesman appealed to the United Nations and the international community to fulfill their moral obligations to protect the journalist community of the territory from the cruelties of the Indian forces and to restore the status of freedom of the press.

Meanwhile, the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi in a statement in Srinagar said those associated with journalism in occupied Kashmir are subjected to manipulation by the Indian forces and intelligence agencies. “Journalists are coerced and instructed that whatever they say or write should be in the interest of India and its forces,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement Chairman, Khawaja Firdous in his statement in Srinagar said that Kashmiri journalists were trying to convey the voice of Kashmiris to the world through their pens and cameras but India had recently filed cases under black laws against Kashmiri journalists for showing mirrors. The Hurriyat leader appealed to the international community and human rights organizations to play thier role in this regard.

