Mirwaiz Foundation created recorded sermons for Ramadan

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Mirwaiz Foundation has created recorded sermons of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for the people during the holy month of Ramadan.

Mirwaiz Foundation in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the people to observe social distancing and offer prayers at home amidst coronavirus lockdown.

The statement said that the Foundation had created a series of recorded sermons by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who had not been able to take to the pulpit since August last year due to his continued illegal house detention.

“Traditionally Ramadan is a month of collective prayers and pious gatherings at Jama Masjid and across other masajid of Kashmir but in the present circumstances, it’s in our very interest that we strictly observe social distancing and say our prayers at our home,” said the statement.

Along with his sermons, the Foundation will be sharing audio clips of Majlis-e-Waz by Mufasir-e-Quran Mirwaiz Muhammad Yousuf Shah (RA) and Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq (RA) for benefit of listeners, the statement added.

