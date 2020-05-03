Prof Shawl, Barrister Tramboo write letter to Labour Party leader

London/Brussels, 03 May (KMS): Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister A Majid Tramboo, Executive members of the Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC),

Executive member OKC” have drawn the attention of the British Labour Party towards its resolutions passed at its annual conferences and the election manifestos vis-à-vis party’s stand on Kashmir.

Professor Shawl and Barrister Tramboon in a letter written to Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Labour Party, in response to his comments on Kashmir in the letter which wrote to Mrs Patel.

Following is the complete text of the letter:

Dear Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer

We, the undersigned, take this opportunity to write to you on behalf of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) in relation to your open letter dated 27 April written to Mrs Patel.

At the outset, we extend our very best wishes upon your assuming the office of Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons.

We understand your efforts to reach out to other communities within the United Kingdom in order to establish good working relationship keeping in view the Labour Party’s engagement in the future democratic process.

Undoubtedly, the United Kingdom (UK) has a robust commitment to promoting and protecting human rights, democracy and the rule of law worldwide. We believe human rights are at the heart of the UK relations with other countries and regions and rightly so.

We note with utter regret that you have narrowed the Labour Party’s championing human rights vision exclusively to “hinduphobia”. This is most unfortunate. In doing so, it is quite possible that you may be distancing the other communities inflicting serious damage to the Labour Party.

The Jammu and Kashmir conflict is a very sensitive issue. There are the United Nations Security Council Resolutions that extend international legal sanctity to the Kashmir Cause.

There are other inter-governmental organisations including the European Union (EU) and the Organisation of Islamic Co-Operation (OIC) upholding the Kashmiris right to self determination. The very recent United Nations Reports from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights not only deplore the massive human rights violations in IOJK but, at the same time, insist upon the realisation of their right to self-determination:

The Labour Party over the years has formulated a supportive policy on the Jammu & Kashmir issue through its resolutions at its annual conferences (particular reference is drawn to the NEC Resolution 1995), as recent as October 2019 Annual Conference, and the election manifestos. Therefore, your comments that the unlawful constitutional changes forced by the Indian government is “a matter for the Indian Parliament and Kashmir is a bilateral issue for India and Pakistan to resolve peacefully” are wholly in contravention of international law and the Labour Party’s stated policy.

As such, we urge you to reconsider and retract your above comments otherwise, by proxy, you are dividing the communities in the UK bearing in mind that there more than one million Kashmiris are residing up and down the country (and if it matters approximately 3.5 millions Muslims) which is precisely quite the opposite to what you advocate in your above letter.

A copy of the above letter has also been forwarded to Ms Debbie Abrahams, MP, Chairperson, All Parties Parliamentarians Group on Kashmir (APPGK) in the House of Commons with the intention that she would pursue the Labour Leader to retract his comments in relation to the Kashmir conflict.

Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl

Executive member OKC

Barrister A Majid Tramboo

Executive member OKC”

