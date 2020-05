Jammu, May 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two persons including a teenager girl were killed when a cloudburst hit a remote village in Kishtwar district.

Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Rajinder Singh Tara said that a 17 years old girl and a 32 years old woman died when cloudburst hit in Chatroo area of Kishtwar.

He said that both of them were grazing cattle when the incident took place and they were washed away in Batwari Nullah.

