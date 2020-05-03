‘Why are you wasting soldiers when you can’t win’, Pravin grills army

New Delhi, May 03 (KMS): Renowned Indian writer, defense analyst and editor of famous Indian magazine FORCE, Pravin Sawahney, has grilled military top brass over the loss of life of Indian soldiers in occupied Kashmir.

Pravin Sawhney while referring to the killing of an Indian army colonel, major and two soldiers during an encounter with Mujahideen in Handwara, today, in a tweet expressed anger at the Indian Army leadership.

Addressing the top army leadership, he asked why they were wasting brave soldiers, knowing well that they cannot win the war in occupied Kashmir.

In his tweet he said, “Col Ashutosk, Maj Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh & SI of JKP killed in Handwara action. RIP brave hearts. Condolences to families! Enranged with Army leadership. Why are wasting brave soldiers, knowing well you cannot win? I have been saying this since Operation Parakram 2001.2002.”

