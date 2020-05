Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the occupation authorities have imposed night curfew like restrictions across the territory.

The authorities said that prohibitory restrictions will remain imposed from 7:00pm to 7:00am in all areas across Jammu and Kashmir.

Rohit Kansal, the Spokesperson of Indian authorities tweeted, “Prohibitions (Curfew) on movement in all areas between 7 PM and 7 AM. No movement without passes. Medical emergencies exempted”.

Like this: Like Loading...