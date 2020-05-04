BJP suffers setback in Ladakh region of IOK

Srinagar, May 04: (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party has suffered a major setback in the Ladakh region when its newly appointed president and former minister Chering Dorjay resigned from his political position as well as primary membership of the party in protest.

Dorjay resigned to protest the failure of the authorities to evacuate passengers, patients, pilgrims and students from Ladakh stranded at various places inside India.

“I have submitted my resignation to the BJP President, JP Nadda,” he said adding that the authorities had failed in evacuating people from the region stranded at different places throughout India.

