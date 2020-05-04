BSF man kills senior officer, self

New Delhi, May 04 (KMS): In India, a Border Security Force (BSF) head constable gunned down his senior colleague, a platoon commander, and then shot himself to death in Indian state of Rajistnan.

The BSF head constable resorted to the logical action after an altercation with his senior colleague at Renu-Ka Outpost along the international border in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

The slain personnel have been identified as Head Constable Shiv Chand Ram (46) of Jharkhand, and Platoon Commander (Sub-Inspector) Ravindra Pal Singh (54) of UP, said Deputy SP (Rural) Tara Ram Bairwa

Like this: Like Loading...