CRPF headquarters sealed as corona cases surge in forces

New Delhi, May 04 (KMS): The Delhi-based headquarters of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been sealed after over 130 personnel tested COVID-19 positive, yesterday.

The number of COVID-19 cases also shot up in the Border Security Force (BSF), with 25 more personnel testing positive for the disease, taking the tally in the BSF to 42, officials said.

The new cases were reported from a unit of the 126th battalion of the force, deployed in Chandni Mahal area of New Delhi.

“A total of 25 troops from this unit deployed in Delhi tested positive for the disease on Sunday. Six from the unit had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday,” a BSF spokesperson said.

So far, 42 BSF personnel have been found infected with the coronavirus infection.

