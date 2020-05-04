Hurriyat Mirwaiz forum presents memorandum to UN office

Islamabad, May 04 (KMS): The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi along with senior members Syed Ajaz Rehmani, Zahid Safi and Mian Muzaffar Ahmed presented a memorandum to the UN office in Islamabad on unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control and alarming human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

The memorandum sought immediate attention ofthe UN Secretary General, António Guterres saying that while the world was facing Coronavirus pandemic, Indian forces under the garb of coronavirus were arbitrarily arresting people and shifting them to unknown locations in occupied Kashmir .

“People are killed in fake encounters, as India has unleashed genocide of the Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir under the guise of Coronavirus,” the memorandum said and sought immediate attention of the United Nations to stop bloodshed in the territory.

The memorandum said that journalism in occupied Kashmir had become a crime. “Kashmiri journalists are put in jails for sharing their work and expressing their opinions on social media. The harassment of Kashmiri journalists, Gowhar Geelani, Masarrat Zahra, Peerzada Ashiq and others depicts the frustration of Government of India,” it added.

The UN chief was requested to impress upon India for an immediate release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Gilani and other Hurriyat leaders, political prisoners, lawyers, social and human rights activists and youth languishing in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India. The memorandum said that Shabir Ahmed Shah, Mohammed Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Musarat Alam Butt and others are languishing in Tihar and other jails of India in unhygienic conditions.

The memorandum asked António Guterresto to appoint a UN Special Representative on the human right situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and send a fact-finding mission to the territory to assess the human right violations.

The Secretary General was requested for immediate implementation of UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for final disposition of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

