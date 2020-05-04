IOK family forced to carry dead body home on trolley

Srinagar, May 04: (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in yet another case of apathy of the authorities towards the Kashmiri people, a family was forced to carry the dead body of a woman home from hospital on the trolley after being denied ambulance.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a pregnant woman, Shakeela Akthar of Salia village went into labour following which she was admitted at Sub District Hospital Seer, Islamabad, on Saturday evening. After a delay of 15 hours, she was referred to District Hospital Islamabad for treatment.

Bilal Ahmad, a cousin of the deceased, said the patient was not properly managed at Seer hospital. “Even at Seer hospital, no diagnostic test was done. When she reached Islamabad hospital, she was declared dead,” he said.

However, her family’s worries did not end even after her death as the authorities denied to provide an ambulance to carry the deceased home.

The family was forced to take the woman’s body on a trolley, the videos of which have gone viral over social media.

In the short video, three women and a man are seen wailing and walking by foot while carrying the body on the trolley. KMS-1K

