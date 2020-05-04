Kashmir is not constitutional matter for India: Altaf Wani

Islamabad, May 04 (KMS): Hurriyat leader and Senior Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has reminded the UK Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer that Kashmir is a UN-recognized disputed territory that needs to be resolved peacefully through right to self-determination.

Altaf Hussain Wani in a letter addressed to the Labour Party leader, rejected the UK Labour Party leader’s contentions on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and said, “Kashmir is in no way a constitutional matter for India but it remains to be one of the oldest unresolved issues pending on the UN agenda.”

Referring to over a dozen UN resolutions, calling for holding a free, fair and impartial plebiscite in Kashmir, Altaf Wani said that the UK was one of those great nations that had wholeheartedly voted in favour of these historic resolutions promising right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

It is worth to mention here that in his letter to Mrs Patel of Hindu Forum Britain, Sir Keir Starmer had stated that “Any constitutional issues in India are a matter for the Indian Parliament, and Kashmir is a bilateral issue for India and Pakistan to resolve peacefully”.

Meanwhile, the JKNF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned in strong terms the stepped up human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The spokesman deplored that during the fresh acts of state terrorism, the Indian forces had martyred 20 youth in eight different cordon and search operations in the past two weeks in South Kashmir.

He urged the world human rights bodies to take stock of the situation in the territory and added that Kashmiris struck in dual lockdown were made to suffer in the holy month of Ramadan.

