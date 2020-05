Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum, pro-freedom banners have appeared in Srinagar and adjoining areas.

Through these banners, which have been posted poles and walls in the streets, the Kashmiri people have been asked to reject the Hindutva philosophy being advanced by fascist Modi government in New Delhi.

The people’s resolve to continue struggle for right to self-determination has been reiterated through these banners.

