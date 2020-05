Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, at least four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and seven injured after a patrolling party of the paramilitary force was attacked in Wangam Qaziabad area of Handwara today.

The incident triggered a fierce gun-battle in the area.

In retaliatory action the Indian troops martyred a 14-year-old boy.

As per reports the army personnel have gone berserk beating every passer-by and ransacking the houses.

Like this: Like Loading...