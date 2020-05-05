Awami Rifah Party discusses prevailing situation in IOK

Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Awami Rifah Party Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting in Wattargam Rafiabad discussed the prevailing situation in the territory.

The participants of the meeting presided over by Ghulam Ahmed Azad and attended by all members of the Executive Council of the party decided to utilize all resources to make the organization more active. They reiterated to render every kind of sacrifice to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

The participants urged the international community to fulfill the commitments it made with the Kashmiris and take steps for settling the Kashmir dispute through the implementation of the UN resolutions.

They condemned the Indian rulers for stepping up atrocities in the garb of coronavirus and harassing the journalists.

At the end of the meeting special prayers were held for the Kashmiri martyrs.

