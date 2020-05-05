IOK labourers attacked by Hindu extremists in Assam, five injured

Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): Hindu extremists attacked Kashmiri labourers in Cachar district of Indian state of Assam causing injuries to at least five of them.

A group of Hindu extremists stormed the rented room of the Kashmiri laborers and attacked them. Five labourers were injured in the incident.

A Kashmiri labourer, Iqbal Ahmed, told Srinagar-based media persons over phone that they were preparing for dinner after breaking their fast when suddenly their electricity went off at around 8:30 pm on Monday. They said that it was a pre-planned attack. “First, our electricity was disconnected then people armed with bamboo sticks stormed our room. My mind could not decide where to hide. They smashed everything that came in their way,” he recalled.

Iqbal, a resident of Kupwara district, is working as a labourer along with 24 other Kashmiris in Cachar. Since coronavirus lockdown they are stuck in Assam as the travel has been banned to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“After knowing that we are Kashmiri they thrashed us with bamboo sticks. They shouted, ‘Tum logo ko koi haq nahe hai yaha rehne ka’ (You guys have no right to live here). We were pleading them to let us go,” he said.

Later, some people came to their rescue and informed the local police which shifted them to their camp.

Iqbal and other labourers appealed to the authorities of Assam and occupied Kashmir to evacuate them to their homes. “Although police rescued us from the goons, we live in constant fear. This place is not safe for us anymore. We request the concerned authorities to help us to go back to our home,” he added.

Superintendent of Police, Cachar district, Manabendra Dev Ray, told media that the Kashmiri labourers are in the protection of the police. They are all safe and few suffered minor injuries, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...