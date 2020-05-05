India denounced for innocent killings in IOK

Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Chairman, Muhammad Shafi Lone has strongly condemned the atrocities, perpetrated by the Indian forces against the innocent people of the territory.

Muhammad Shafi Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the indiscriminate firing by the brute Indian forces resulting in the death of youths is a glaring example of the brutality and inhuman treatment towards the oppressed Kashmiris. “The people in Kashmir are demanding their birth right of self determination which India can deny them for long.”

The Kashmiris are sacrificing for the cherished goal of freedom from occupational forces and this goal will be turned into reality soon, he added.

Muhammad Shafi Lone said Indian forces have been given a free hand to kill the Kashmiri people, which is the worst example of state terrorism.

Muhammad Shafi Loan appealed to the international human rights organisations including the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and impress upon India to release them forthwith.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League leaders, Molvi Ahmed Rathar and Professor Ahmed Sheikh visited the residences of recently martyred youth including Burhan Koka, Shakir Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed and Umar Ahmed and expressed solidarity with their families. Speaking on the occasion, they said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would bring positive results and the dawn of Kashmir’s freedom would rise soon.

They also urged the international community to stop India from spilling innocent blood in the occupied territory. They said that the people of Kashmir should be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination to decide their future by themselves.

