Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities, today, extended the detention under the Public Safety Act of former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, by three months.

The Home department of the occupied territory extended the PSA detention of Mehbooba Mufti by three months this evening.

Mehbooba Mufti is under detention since August 5, last year, when Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and placed the territory under military siege.

