Manzoor Shah denounces Indian troops’ brutalities in IOK

Islamabad, May 05 (KMS): The President of AJK chapter of Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah, has denounced the increasing brutalities of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the Indian government was using every brutal method to muzzle the voice of the Kashmiri people. “History however is a testimony to the fact that Kashmiris have never bowed down to any pressure tactic and their resistance to every fascist policy will never succumb to any pressure,” he said.

He said that the killing of a 14-year-old handicapped boy in Handwara by Indian troops was nothing but frustration on part of India. He said that New Delhi had miserable failed to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission despite using every tactic including the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, massive military siege, 9 months long continued lockdown, media gag, crackdowns against youth and arbitrary arrest.

Ummat-e-Islami leader said that the people of Kashmir had in the past foiled the nefarious hate campaign against their leadership and would defeat the false allegations and character assassination campaign against their leaders in the future as well.

Syed Maznoor Ahmed Shah supported the party President, Qazi Ahmed Yasir, who was recently released after 18 months illegal detention for his demand to remove a newly installed military camp in Kulgam. Both the leaders demanded immediate release of illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India to save them from the intense heat and getting affected by the coronavirus.

Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah also paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Handwara.

Like this: Like Loading...