Police denied body of handicapped boy to family in IOK

Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police didn’t hand over the body of a 14-year-old boy from Qaziabad village of north Kashmir’s Handwara for his last rites and instead laid him to rest in Army-run Seeri graveyard of Baramulla where usually those youth, who are killed in custody, are buried.

Pertinently, the boy, Hazim Shafi Butt, was killed in firing by a patrolling team of Central Reserve Police Force at Wangam Crossing in Handwara on Sunday evening.

Initially, the police dubbed the boy, who was physically handicapped, as a militant but later said that he was a civilian and was killed during the crossfire.

Family members of the martyred boy confirmed that their son was laid to rest at Seeri, Baramulla graveyard. The family asked how Hazim could be as militant while he could couldn’t properly walk or talk.

