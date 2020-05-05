Three IOK photojournalists win 2020 Pulitzer prize

Srinagar, May 5 (KMS): Three photojournalists from occupied Jammu and Kashmir have won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in feature photography for their work during the military siege and lockdown, imposed by India after the abrogation of Article 370 of its constitution in August, last year.

The award winning three Kashmiri journalists— Mukhtar Khan, Yasin Dar and Channi Anand — are working with the Associated Press (AP) — were among those who were awarded the Pulitzer last night.

The Pulitzer Prize is an award for achievements in newspaper, magazine and online journalism, literature, and musical composition in the United States.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the three photojournalists from length and breadth of the occupied territory.

“It’s been a difficult year for journalists in Kashmir & that’s saying something considering the last 30 years haven’t exactly been easy. Congratulations to Mukhtar, Yasin and Channi on this prestigious award. More power to your cameras,” National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, while congratulating the photojournalists, said the scribes from Kashmir were winning accolades abroad but are punished back home.

The journalist fraternity has also hailed the first Pulitzer winners from Jammu and Kashmir. “A proud moment for all in our tribe across Jammu and Kashmir and beyond,” veteran journalist Yusuf Jameel said.

