Unrelenting military siege, crippling lockdown complete 9 months in IOK

#9MonthsOfSiegeInIOJK

Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, unrelenting military siege and crippling lockdown imposed by the fascist Modi government of India on August 5, last year, have completed 9 months, today.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said, the life of Kashmiris has been made a living hell by the Indian authorities since New Delhi illegally abrogated Article 370 of its constitution on August 5, 2019, to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The move, it added, was aimed at snatching away identity of the Kashmiris through changing the Muslim-majority status of the occupied territory.

The report says, that in order to give legal justification to non-resident Hindus to settle in IOK, India recently notified new domicile law for the territory . The report added that following this sinister move, three hundred thousand (300,000) domicile certificates were granted to non-locals while the Modi government continues to replace the Muslim names of the territory with Hindu names.

The report maintained that occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the world most militarized zone, had been converted by India into the world’s largest prison, particularly from the past 9 months. “Indian troops martyred around 100 people including women and children and over 1000 were critically injured in firing of bullets and pellets by the troops in the past 9 months,” the report said.

The increasing cordon and search operations have added to the miseries of the Kashmiri people whose houses are regularly destroyed by Indian forces, the report said and added that journalism had also become a crime in Kashmir. “India is harassing and booking journalists for reporting truth about Indian atrocities.”

The report pointed out that despite surge in coronavirus cases thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, politicians and civil society members including APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, High Court Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Maulana Mushtaq Veeri, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Abdul Ahad Parra, Muhammad Yosuf Mir, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Feroz Ahmad Khan and human rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, continue to remain under house arrest or in jails.

Others illegally detained in Tihar and other jails of India include senior Hurriyat leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aiyaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, Mohammad Aslam Wani, Syed Shahid Shah, Syed Shakeel Yousuf Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Muhammad Yousuf Falahee, Zahoor Ahmad Butt and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar. They are facing illegal detentions in different jails of occupied Kashmir and in India.

The report said that in violation of the international guidelines, the continued ban on high-speed internet has deprived Kashmiris from useful information regarding coronavirus. India had suspended the internet and mobile phone services in occupied Kashmir on August 05, 2019.

