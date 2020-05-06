APHC calls for strike tomorrow

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for a complete strike in the entire territory, tomorrow, against the killing of top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Riyaz Naikoo and other martyrs.

The APHC spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, while paying rich tributes to Riyaz Niakoo and other martyrs appealed people to come out in large numbers and offer funerals of the martyrs. He also urged people to offer funeral prayers in absentia for the martyrs in their villages, hometowns and cities on Friday.

Riyaz Naikoo was martyred along with his associate Aadil Ahmed during a cordon and search operation by Indian troops in Pulwama district, today. Earlier, the troops martyred another two youth in Sharshali area of the district raising the toll to four in one day.

