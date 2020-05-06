Chief commander of HM, Riyaz Naikoo under siege

Srinagar, May 06,(KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the chief operational commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo and two of his associates, Dr Saifullah and Junaid Sehrai have been brought under a military siege during a cordon and search operation.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops laid a siege of the native village of Riyaz Niakoo at Beighpora Awantipore in Pulwama district in last night.

Junaid Sehrai is the son of the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Kashmir , Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

Some reports have suggested that Riyaz Naikoo has been martyred but there is no confirmation so far. The authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the entire occupied territory.

