Islamabad, May 06 (KMS): President Dr. Arif Alvi has said under the Covid-19 crisis, efforts are being made to push Occupied Kashmir issue on to the back burner.

In a tweet, he said these efforts are in a way similar to the setback suffered by genuine freedom movements like Palestine and Kashmir after 9/11.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said the Indian move to alter the demographic structure of occupied Jammu & Kashmir in complete violation of international law and relevant UNSC resolutions.

