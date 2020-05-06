FM, Omani counterpart discuss Covid-19 situation in IOK

Islamabad, May 06 (KMS): To exchange views on the Covid-19 pandemic and its repercussions, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah.

The Foreign Minister expressed concerns over spread of Covid-19 in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to continued restrictions on movement and lack of unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies.

He also noted the campaign to demonize Indian Muslims in the context of Covid-19 spread, emphasizing that it should be rejected by the international community.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi appreciated effective measures being taken by Oman to control the spread of the disease.

Like this: Like Loading...