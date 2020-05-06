Kargil people want to be part of IOK, admits former BJP leader

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President in Ladakh, Cherring Dorjey, has hit out at the Ladakh administration for failing to come up to the expectations. He has also said that the people of Kargil want to be the part of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Cherring Dorjey, who resigned from the post of BJP President for Ladakh and from the basic membership of the party recently, said, “Ladakhis are not happy with UT [Ladakh] administration during last eight months”.

Dorjey said that despite raising issues with BJP high command, nothing was done on the ground. He also acknowledged that people of Kargil want to be the part of Jammu and Kashmir, however, majority of people in Leh are in favour of Union Territory.

It is worth mentioning here that Kargil is a predominantly Muslim dominated district while majority of people in Leh district are Buddhists.

Dorjey said that the administration of Ladakh UT had failed to evacuate or provide any relief to the people of Ladakh stranded in different parts of India and other countries, adding that even the elected representatives were not given due respect.

He said the non-local officers brought in Ladakh after the territory was declared a union territory last year have no knowledge about the region. “UT administration has literally made both the Councils including Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh and LAHDC Kargil powerless,” he added.

Dorjey maintained that when Ladakh region was part of Jammu and Kashmir, both the Hill Development Council Leh and Kargil were working effectively with all the powers. However, since the Ladakh UT administration took over it has undermined it, he regretted.

Like this: Like Loading...