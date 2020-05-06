Pakistan slams India for linking Kashmiri resistance to ‘infiltration’

Islamabad, May 06 (KMS): Islamabad has rejected New Delhi’s attempts of linking the recent incidents in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to Pakistan, saying “attributing this indigenous Kashmiri resistance to any alleged ‘infiltration’ is a travesty”.

According to an official statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan said that India’s typical allegations of “infiltration” ring hollow also “because all these incidents have taken place deep inside the disputed valley, several miles behind Indian military’s extensive infiltration grid, comprising several layers of security”.

The recent incidents in IOK are reflective of the inescapable reality that India’s brutal campaign of violence and repression is meeting its logical consequences, it added.

Across the Line of Control (LoC), using the pretext of so-called “infiltration” and “launch pads”, Indian forces are deliberately targeting unarmed Pakistani civilians, including women and children.

In over 975 unprovoked ceasefire violations by India since January 1 2020, six innocent civilians have lost their lives and another 69 have been critically injured.

“This inhuman war tactic cannot be condemned enough,” the communique said.

The people of Occupied Kashmir have been suffering under inhuman lockdown and military siege for over 9 months, following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of revoking the disputed region’s autonomous status on August 5 last year.

The FO statement also said that the entire region has been turned into a prison, with unprecedented restrictions which continue despite the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Throughout this period, every single right of the Kashmiri people has been trampled upon by the Indian occupation forces acting with complete impunity under draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).”

Pakistan has been assiduously highlighting at all international fora the gross and systematic violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms of the Kashmiri people.

“We have also consistently sensitised the world community about the consequences of India’s brutalisation of the Kashmiris and the imminence of their resistance to the cruel and inhuman treatment being meted out to them by the Indian occupation forces, day in and day out,” the FO said.

India cannot mislead the international community with its unfounded allegations and aggressive actions on the ground. Indian insinuations against Pakistan are patently designed to divert international as well as domestic attention from India’s grave human rights violations in IOK, the treatment of Indian minorities, and mismanagement by the ruling BJP government of Covid-19 related challenges, read the communique.

Pakistan once again has called upon the world community to take cognisance of the threat to peace and stability in South Asia posed by India’s irresponsible rhetoric and belligerent posture.

“The world must act to restrain India before the reckless policies of this ideologically-driven RSS-BJP dispensation cause grievous harm to regional peace and security.”

Like this: Like Loading...